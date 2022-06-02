Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next titled Jawan, teaser is ‘fantastic’, says UAE-based critic

Pooja Dadlani/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing up for a comeback unlike any other, with not one, but three films planned to hit theatres in 2023. According to several tweets, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film has finally been given a title and will be released in 2023.

As per a UAE-based critic, the film is titled ‘Jawan’ and the teaser is ‘fantastic.’

He tweeted, “#Jawan Teaser is FANTASTIC! 2023 belongs to King Khan #ShahRukhKhan ! He is back with Super Bang !”



Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted about the teaser’s duration, he wrote “#Jawan Teaser - 1 mins 34 secs #ShahRukhKhan.”

The Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film is set to hit theatres sometime between January and December 2023, giving fans a triple dose of Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others star in Jawan.

SRK would reportedly play a double role in the Atlee flick, with Nayanthara playing an investigative officer. According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan's first character would be a gangster's son, while his second character will be the father, who will play a top RAW official. Prosthetics will be worn by the Pathaan actor.



For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan will feature with Nayanthara in Atlee's Jawan. In addition to SRK and the Viswasam heroine, Sanya Malhotra plays a major role in the film. Shah Rukh Khan's fans are ecstatic to see him return to the big screen after nearly four years absent. Aside from Jawan, Khan will appear in YRF's Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Taapsee Pannu.