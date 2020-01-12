Javed Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt join anti-CAA-NRC protests in Mumbai

Amidst the protests against the citizenship amendment act (CAA) and national registration of citizens (NCR) happening all across, especially in Delhi, a few Bollywood celebrities have decided to be part of the protests in Mumbai.

Mahesh Bhatt, Anubhav Sinha, Javed Akhtar, and Sushant Singh would join the anti-CAA-NRC protests taking place in Mumbai at 3 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The silent protests would take place near Lokhandwala Back Road, Andheri (W), from Millat Nagar to Yamuna Nagar junction.

The activists Hum Bharat Ke Log have sent across an invite to every person wishing to join the silent protest. They have also invited the various celebrities mentioned. Another renowned activist Firoz Meethiborewala is expected to be part of the protests.

Here's the invite:

"We the residents of Millat Nagar are gathering in huge numbers for a peaceful protest against CAA / NRC on Sunday the 12th Jan 2020 at 3:00 PM at Millat Nagar-Yamuna Nagar T junction (near Lokhandwala Back road).

Various celebrities, social, activists and film personalities are joining us for this good cause.

You have been invited for the same.

Guest List:

1. Javed Akhtar

2. Anubhav Sinha

3. Sushant Singh

4. Mahesh Bhatt

5. Firoz Meethiborewala

And many more social activists and celebrities.

Thanking You, Regards, Hum Bharat Ke Log"