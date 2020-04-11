'It’s very close to home right now': Varun Dhawan reveals his relative has tested positive for coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has been taking the world by a storm and now Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that one of his relatives in the United States has tested positive for COVID-19. He made this revelation during a live interaction with his fans and followers on Instagram. "It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it," Varun said, further urging everyone to stay at home and practice self-isolation to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Varun was joined in his Instagram live by his childhood friend and actor Zoa Morani, who also tested positive for the coronavirus. Her father and producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza have also been diagnosed with COVIDid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment.

Zoa is currently admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She said that her symptoms were "pretty mild and manageable", and that she has been feeling better since her treatment started. For the uninformed, Varun recently also announced that he would be sponsoring meals for the needy and homeless as well as healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus pandemic.

"With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week, I’ve committed to providing meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to providing meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals. All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It’s a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can," he said.