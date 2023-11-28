India’s highest paid actor hasn't given a hit in years, charged Rs 275 crore for a film, then gave back-to-back flops

This Bollywood star earned Rs 275 crore for one film making him India's highest paid actor but has not delivered a solo hit since.

The tag of India’s highest-paid actor changes so quickly and frequently these days that it is hard to keep track. Every month, one actor sees a film become so successful that their share in profits makes them the current highest-paid star. And yet, despite so many monumental hits over the last few years, the all-time record remains unbroken for nearly a decade. The only caveat is that the said star has not delivered a solo hit since 2016.

India’s highest-paid actor, who has no hits in years

In 2016, Aamir Khan starred in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. The film went on to break every concievable box office record in Indian cinema, grossing Rs 2000 crore worldwide. This also meant that Aamir took home around Rs 275-300 crore for the film, a mark that has not been breached since. According to a Bollywood Hungama report from 2017, the actor charged Rs 35 crore as fees apart from a profit sharing agreement. Dangal was a massive success, earning over Rs 500 crore gross from India and over Rs 100 crore overseas in its initial run. Bollywood Hungama reported that the film reported a profit of Rs 420 crore based on box office success and the sale of all rights. Aamir took home Rs 140 crore from that, bringing his earning from the film to Rs 175 crore.

Then, Dangal released in China, where it became India’s highest-grossing film ever, grossing a massive Rs $200 million in the country. A Forbes article stated that after its earning from China, Dangal earned Aamir another $15 million (Rs 100 crore) in profit share. This took his total earning from the movie to a whopping Rs 275 crore, the highest by any Indian actor ever. Some reports even claimed that by the time the film’s run ended, Aamir had earned over Rs 300 crore from Dangal, more than the entire budget of Baahubali 1 or Pathaan.

Aamir Khan’s dry run since Dangal

But sadly, Dangal was Aamir’s last solo hit. The following year, he appeared in a supporting role in his own production Secret Superstar. The film grossed Rs 900 crore worldwide but the success came on the shoulders of the film’s actual star Zaira Wasim, since Aamir wasn’t in the lead. His next film as lead was Thugs of Hindostan in 2018. The YRF film opened to record numbers but then tanked becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest flops ever. In 2022, Aamir returned to the screen with Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. This film, too, flopped, giving Aamir back-to-back flops for the first time in over 20 years.

Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha

Following the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir announced that he was taking a break from acting for a while. The actor is producing his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s return to direction – Laapataa Ladies right now. The film will release in theatres in January 2024.