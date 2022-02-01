Imtiaz Ali reveals many people quit jobs after watching 'Tamasha', says he is 'filled with responsibility'

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most popular directors in the Hindi film industry. Though his last couple of films 'Love Aaj Kal' (2020) and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' (2017) didn't work well with the masses, the filmmaker has enjoyed critical and commercial success with movies like 'Jab We Met' (2007), 'Rockstar' (2011) and 'Tamasha' (2015).

The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Tamasha' is hailed as a cult classic owing to its philosophy of following one's dreams and passion. Narrating the story of its lead Ved Vardhan Sahni who feels stuck in his corporate job and wants to become a storyteller, the film touched the hearts of the people and has even forced some of them to rethink their career choices.

In a recent interview, Imtiaz has revealed that many people have come up to him and told him that they quit their jobs after watching 'Tamasha'. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Imtiaz added that he feels 'filled with responsibility' seeing the audience's reaction to the coming-of-age romantic drama. He jokingly added, "I tell them ‘boss, do really well in your chosen profession, if you fail, then you will search me out, assault me that you quit because of me’."

Talking about the 'power of cinema', Imtiaz added that this is the reason why he tries to make films with utmost honesty and directly from his heart. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ved is often called one of the best performances in his career. Deepika Padukone, who played his love interest Tara Maheshwari, was also hugely appreciated for her brilliant acting in the film.

'Tamasha' was Ranbir Kapoor's second outing with Imtiaz after the romantic musical 'Rockstar' that earned him several awards for his character of Janardhan Jakhar/Jordan. Interestingly, Deepika was Imtiaz's first choice for the 2011 film but the role ultimately went to Nargis Fakhri.