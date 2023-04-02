Search icon
'I want millionaire husband who is one-woman man,' says Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra said, “I want a husband but he should be a millionaire (laughs). He should be a one-woman man and shouldn't be a liar. He should be sincere and good-hearted."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

Credit: Sherlyn Chopra/Instagram

Sherlyn Chopra, in her recent interview, talked about her wedding plans and said she wants a husband but he should be a millionaire. The  actress who appeared in films like Dosti: Friends Forever (2005), Red Swastik (2007), Wajah Tum Ho (2016), also talked about her Bollywood journey and recent drift with Rakhi.

While speaking to Free Press Journal about her wedding plans, Sherlyn said, “I want a husband but he should be a millionaire (laughs). He should be a one woman man and shouldn't be a liar. He should be sincere and good hearted. Through this publication I request you guys to find me one pati who will have all these qualities.”

While talking about the rejections that she faced in the industry, she mentioned, “I was rejected by the entire industry. Directors Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma had rejected me. I don't know the reasons though for my rejection. They would just say, 'Nahin tum mein woh baat nahi hai... namkeen nahin ho... waise abhi main duniya bhar ka sodium lekar chal rahi hoon (no, you don’t have that thing in you….you are not salty….by the way now I carry sodium with me'. But it's fine. The universe has supported me. I care not as God is with me. Today, I have all good things with me I have received loads of respect from one and all.”

She further mentioned, “Facing rejections and breakups, usually I felt why should I live? After my father's  demise, I wanted to meet him high above in heaven and I did feel like committing suicide.I was a topper in school and today my batch-mates say, 'Humari chashmish president itni khoobsurat ban gayi hai'.”

While talking about her recent drift with Rakhi Sawant, she said, “one-sided love doesn’t exist for a longer duration. If the same love and respect is not being reciprocated from the other party, then such relationships have no importance in life. I take Rakhi’s words seriously. When she explained that Adil had done wrong to her, I instantly believed  her. I went to Mysuru with her. I never doubted her. Trusting her, I joined hands with her to solve her hiccups then.”

“No sooner her work completed she changed. Whenever I need her help, she makes excuses. Just recently one of her team members cheated me. I complained to the Juhu police station. I informed Rakhi but she didn’t help me out. I feel hurt. She should have helped me,” she concluded.

 

 

From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
