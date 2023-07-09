Search icon
Huma Qureshi recalls getting offended for being called 'vamp' in Monica O My Darling: 'Why are you judging her'

Huma Qureshi also revealed that she walked out of an item song after rehearsals as she found the lyrics cringeworthy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Huma Qureshi in Monica O My Darling/File photo

Huma Qureshi is earning widespread critical acclaim for her earnest and subtle performance in the recently released film Tarla, which began streaming on ZEE5 on July 7. The actress portrays the celebrity chef Tarla Dalal in the Piyush Gupta-directed biopic, while Sharib Hashmi plays her husband Nalin Dalal. Before Tarla, Huma was seen in Monica O My Darling, which premiered on the OTT giant Netflix in November last year. The actress was appreciated for her short but effective titular role in the Vasan Bala directorial, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher among others.

Now, in a recent interview, Huma recalled an incident when she got offended for being called 'vamp' in the film. Talking to Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the actress, who made her debut in Anurag Kashyap's crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur, said, "I love the fact that I can own my sexuality and I can use it. The whole thing about doing the film called Monica O My Darling was exactly this. I remember correcting a journalist who said, 'Oh, but Monica is a vamp.' I said, 'No, one second. All these actors sitting over here, everyone’s playing a great character. You have not used a term for any other guy but for her because she is using her body.'"

"It’s quite typical and I was like this is what needs to change. I said 'She is not a vamp. She is doing the best she can and she is gorgeous and she knows her beauty is a currency and she is using it. So, why are you judging her? You are not calling the guy a villain for using his boss’ daughter for promotion', Huma added referring to Rajkumar Rao's character of Jayant 'Jay' Arkhedkar aka Johnny in the neo-noir crime thriller.

In the same interview, the Dedh Ishqiya actress revealed that she walked out of an item song after rehearsals as she found the lyrics 'cringeworthy'. "Sometimes I get offered item songs, and there was one particular time, a big producer, a big film, and they offered me this song. I said, you know what, why not? Everyone does it, and I did go for a couple of days of rehearsal as well, and my costume was made. But then I was like, no, these lyrics are so cringe. How can I?", Huma concluded.

READ | Huma Qureshi did Tarla for her mom, all homemakers of India: 'We don’t address loneliness women here feel' | Exclusive

 

