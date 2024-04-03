Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Navrattan Group: Innovating Towards a Greener Tomorrow

Google Search’s ‘more about this page” feature now available in Hindi

Bollywood’s highest paid item girl charges Rs 3 crore a song, more than heroines' full fees; not Nora, Malaika, Katrina

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Navrattan Group: Innovating Towards a Greener Tomorrow

7 flowering plants to beautify your home

8 Vitamin B rich vegetables to control bad LDL cholesterol

9 must-watch shows to uplift your mood after breakup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

Bollywood’s highest paid item girl charges Rs 3 crore a song, more than heroines' full fees; not Nora, Malaika, Katrina

This star kid didn't want to do films, hid identity to work in factory, began career with flops, is now pan-India star

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

This film, featuring a 28-year-old star kid, is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, not Crew, Article 370, The Kerala Story, Mary Kom, or Queen

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

article-main
A still from Gangubai Kathiawadi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The recent Bollywood release Crew has defied expectations to set the box office on fire. The film earned over Rs 30 crore net in its first weekend, a big figure for a film with no male superstar and that too in the comedy genre, which is not usually considered a big money churner. However impressive Crew’s opening day haul is, it still pales behind the achievement of one film, which was led by a 28 year-old, and still broke box office records.

The highest-opening woman-led Indian film is...

In 2022, Bollywood was reeling from the pandemic. Films were not working at the box office while south cinema was delivering hits. At this juncture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali released his biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi in theatres. The film, based on the life of sex worker-turned-social worker Gangubai, starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. Not only did the film get rave reviews from critics, it was a hit at the box office too. It earned Rs 10.50 crore on day one and leapt to Rs 39 crore by Sunday. It was a new record for any Indian film with a female lead that still stands.


Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

How Gangubai compare with other hits like Crew, The Kerala Story, Mary Kom, Queen

 

In comparison to Gangubai’s Rs 39 crore, Crew earned Rs 29.50 crore in the opening weekend in India. Another recent release – Yami Gautam’s Article 370 – had made Rs 25 crore. But the record that Gangubai broke belonged to Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which had earned Rs 38.15 crore in its opening weekend. Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom had made Rs 30 crore, while Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story also defied expectations to rake in Rs 35 crore in the opening weekend. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut’s Queen had made just Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend. But the film had then rallied on excellent word of mouth to become a super hit.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This star's death led to 'haunted, cursed' film set, superstar replacement had paranormal experiences, set was purified

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

IBPS Clerk mains result 2024 DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in; direct link here

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in Rs 16420000, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement