Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

This film, featuring a 28-year-old star kid, is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, not Crew, Article 370, The Kerala Story, Mary Kom, or Queen

The recent Bollywood release Crew has defied expectations to set the box office on fire. The film earned over Rs 30 crore net in its first weekend, a big figure for a film with no male superstar and that too in the comedy genre, which is not usually considered a big money churner. However impressive Crew’s opening day haul is, it still pales behind the achievement of one film, which was led by a 28 year-old, and still broke box office records.

The highest-opening woman-led Indian film is...

In 2022, Bollywood was reeling from the pandemic. Films were not working at the box office while south cinema was delivering hits. At this juncture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali released his biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi in theatres. The film, based on the life of sex worker-turned-social worker Gangubai, starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. Not only did the film get rave reviews from critics, it was a hit at the box office too. It earned Rs 10.50 crore on day one and leapt to Rs 39 crore by Sunday. It was a new record for any Indian film with a female lead that still stands.



Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

How Gangubai compare with other hits like Crew, The Kerala Story, Mary Kom, Queen

In comparison to Gangubai’s Rs 39 crore, Crew earned Rs 29.50 crore in the opening weekend in India. Another recent release – Yami Gautam’s Article 370 – had made Rs 25 crore. But the record that Gangubai broke belonged to Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which had earned Rs 38.15 crore in its opening weekend. Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom had made Rs 30 crore, while Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story also defied expectations to rake in Rs 35 crore in the opening weekend. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut’s Queen had made just Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend. But the film had then rallied on excellent word of mouth to become a super hit.

