Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth marries boyfriend Faizan Ansari, embraces Islam; see Nikaah pics

Credit: Faizan Ansari

Gandii baat and Behenein actor Gehana Vasisth got married to her boyfriend Faizan Ansari in a nikaah ceremony. The photos of the newlyweds are now going viral on social media, the actress can be seen wearing a red bridal wear in the photos.

As per Hindustan Times, a source said that Gehana and Faizan are madly in love with each other and, their relationship is ‘pure’. Faizan Ansari, who is a social media influencer, got featured in the Amazon MiniTv reality show Datebaazi.

For the unversed, Gehana Vasisth was arrested in a porn case in which Raj Kundra was involved in 2021. Later, she got bail. While addressing the media, Gehana, who appeared before the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, expressed joy over being granted relief and said, “Don't know what kind of joke this was. Everyone knows it was wrong to file a case as you all saw the FIR. Despite this, they pursued the case. But finally, I am thankful to the supreme court for granting me relief. I now have interim bail and will hopefully even get anticipatory bail."

She further said that she has been framed for talking to the media and also has proof for it. When asked about Raj Kundra, she said, “I don't want to pass any comment on Raj Kundra. I just want to clarify that whatever films we made, were all erotica, bold, but not in the porn genre. There was no activity in the films that could be categorised as porn. Besides all this, on digital platforms, there is still no sensor. If there is no permission required in the first place, then why file a case and resort to blackmailing the woman to play the victim and avoid becoming an accused.”

Gehana also slammed the investigating agencies for pushing this 'one-sided' case and alleged, "Calling a film porn doesn't make it porn. I have all the proof needed for my case when comes up for hearing. Right now the battel is about them taking me into custody. When my case comes up for hearing, everyone will know the truth about how I was being framed.”