Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor talks about 'being villain' for loving Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's love is a fairytale romance, but they have been trolled and mocked multiple times. Be it Malaika's ex-marriage to Arbaaz Khan, or the age gap between the duo, Arjun and Malaika's love isn't accepted by everyone. Some of Salman Khan's die-hard fans are also not really happy with Kapoor's love for Arora. But that doesn't stop them to paint the town red with their love.

Arjun will now be seen in Ek Villain Returns, and during the film's press conference a reporter asked him about his love life. During the interaction, a reporter quipped him that does he fear of having a 'villain' in their love story. Arjun took the question spontaneously, and he added, "Jab ek kahani hoti hai toh koi hero hota hai... toh koi villain hota hai. Sometimes you have to become a hero of your story, and sometimes you became a villain in someone else's story. Pyaar agar sacha ho toh aap yeh nahi sochte hai ki aap hero ho ya villain. Aap pyaar sachayee se karte hai. There can be different repercussions for different people, but that shouldn't stop you from being honest in love. Aap ek tarf se dekhoge toh koi hero, dusri tarf se dekhoge toh woh villain." Arjun clearly said that he isn't bothered about being judged in love, and he truly loves Malaika. Period.

Watch Arjun's comment here

Ek Villain Returns is the spiritual sequel of Mohit's 2014 suspense thriller, Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor as the two lovers whose lives are devastated when the villain Riteish Deshmukh murders Shraddha's character. The film was an unofficial remake of the Korean thriller I Saw The Devil. The upcoming film's trailer also features the reprised version of the superhit track Galliyan, which was a major factor in Ek Villain succeeding at the box office. The 2014 film also had other amazing songs in its soundtrack such as Banjaara, Awari, and Hamdard, and thus, people have sky-rocketing expectations from the Ek Villain Returns album too. Ek Villain Returns will hit cinemas on July 29.