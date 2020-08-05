DNA Exclusive: Tinaa Dattaa on shooting 'Naxalbari' with precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

Actress Tinaa Datta has started shooting for her digital debut Naxalbari, an upcoming web series on Zee5 alongside Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamir Ali.

Tinaa has already started shooting for the show in Goa and while it is not really easy to shoot amid the pandemic scare, Tinaa is ensuring that she follows all the necessary precautionary measures through the duration of the shoot.

Speaking about what she is doing to take care of her own safety and hygiene whilst shooting, Tina said, "I am very happy to be back to work, but the situation right now is quite scary. As an actor, I unfortunately cannot wear a mask whilst shooting, but every time there are breaks between shots I make sure to wear my mask. I am carrying a sanitizer spray which I use to sanitize all my belongings, and a hand sanitizer as well which I use every 10-15 mins. Washing hands in regular intervals is a must for me, and besides that, I am just ensuring that I eat hot food, drink warm water, and maintain a good social distance post the shoot."

Back in January 2019, while she was working on Daayan, Tinaa had also opened up about her abusive relationship. Tinaa had broken up with the person in 2015 after dating him for five years.

Speaking about the same, Tinaa had said, “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally, and physically. I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to the extent that my confidence took a beating."