'Dil Bechara': Makers unveil Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's new poster for trailer announcement

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie 'Dil Bechara' is slated for release. Now the makers have shared an exciting news about the film. They are unveiling the trailer of the film soon. While sharing the piece of information, they also revealed the new poster of the movie.

In this poster, Sushant can be seen smiling as he rides a bike. The lead actor Sanjana Sanghi can be seen giving the actor a back hug while a tube is inserted in her nose. The poster also unveils that 'Dil Bechara' trailer will be unveiled on July 5, 2020.

Sanjana shared the image writing, "Kizie is entirely incomplete without Manny. This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike. The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow. You all? Just stay tuned."

Take a look:

Previously titled 'Kizie Aur Manny', 'Dil Bechara' is the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars'. Directed by Mukesh Chabbra, who was previously a casting director, the movie marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut in Bollywood. 'Dil Bechara' also features Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The movie is slated for release on July 24, 2020 on Disney+Hotstar.