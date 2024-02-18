Twitter
Dharmendra wants Esha Deol to 'rethink' about her divorce from Bharat Takhtani: Report

As per report, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat share a close bond with Dharmendra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who were married for 11 years, recently announced their separation. A source close to the family revealed that Esha's dad, Dharmendra, feels "sad" about the situation and hopes she might rethink her decision.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the source said, "No parents can be happy seeing their children's family being broken. Even Dharmendraji is a father and one can understand his pain. It's not that he is against his daughter's decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it."

According to the source, Esha and her husband Bharat share a close bond with Dharmendra. The veteran actor is concerned about the impact of a broken family on the well-being of their children, and he wishes for his daughter to reconsider her decision. He added, "He is indeed sad, and that's the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should."

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani released a joint statement to announce their separation. The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.

Meanwhile, a report by Zoom claimed that Esha's mother Hema Malini has decided not to interfere in her decision. The source said, "She is certainly not commenting on her daughter's decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha's life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she has always been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter's actions."

The source added, "It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life."

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 in Mumbai. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Esha Deol is renowned for her roles in films such as Dhoom, No Entry, and Yuva.

