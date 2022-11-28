Cirkus teaser out: Ranveer Singh, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer promises a joy ride

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

The teaser for Circus has finally been revealed by the film's creators after days of anticipation. The cast, which includes Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, and others, can be heard discussing the plot of the movie and other things in the funny video.

Check out the video here:

Last week, Ranveer took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, which is helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer dropped a happy picture from the sets. In the image, he is seen sharing a laugh with Rohit and co-star Varun Sharma. Describing their state of mind, Singh stated, "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha@itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun."

Cirkus is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer plays a double role for the first time in his career with Cirkus.Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee are also a part of `Cirkus`, which is set to hit theatres on December 23.

Also read: Ranveer Singh wraps Cirkus shoot, discusses 'master plan' for promotions with Rohit Shetty

In a recent interview, the actor talked about his struggling days and made some shocking casting couch experiences. Recently, the actor appeared at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival and received Etoile d'Or award. As per Deadline, while talking to the media, he stated, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, 'Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?'. I didn't consider myself to be smart, so I said: 'I think I'm a hard worker.' He was like, 'Darling, be smart, be sexy'. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”