'Ayushmann made me comfortable': Jitendra Kumar opens up about kissing scene in 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan'

Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan's trailer released, it has been a talking point among the audiences, whether applauding the makers for attempting such a bold concept or the infamous kissing scene between Ayushmann and Jitendra Sharma, his love interest in the film.

In a recent interview, Jitendra, who made his debut in Bollywood opposite Shweta Tripathi in Gone Kesh talked about signing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and how he met the director Hitesh Kewalya two months after the offer came along. "When I heard the narration, I realised how simply things were explained to the families in the narrative. I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of the film. I discovered later that even Ayushmann had been lobbying to get me on board."

Further talking about the on-screen kiss with Ayushmann, Jitendra said, "I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly."

Recently Ayushmann had also opened up about playing such a role for the first time in his life and had said, "Their (family’s) confidence in me and my dreams has made me who I’m today, has made me what I stand for and I can’t thank them enough. Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge."

Produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

Besides Ayushmann and Jitendra playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.