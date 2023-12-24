Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Groom-to-be Arbaaz Khan has already arrived at the venue and is all set to marry Sshura Khan on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot with rumoured girlfriend Sshura Khan on Christmas Eve, December 24. The wedding ceremony will take place at Arpita Khan’s Mumbai house.

Groom-to-be Arbaaz had already arrived at the venue. In the new viral videos, his family members including his son Arhaan, father Salim Khan, mother Sushila Charak, and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were seen arriving for his wedding. Nirvaan posed for the paps, and Riddhima Pandit also arrived in a beautiful yellow Indian outfit.

Sshura Khan is a Bollywood makeup artiste. Though her Instagram account is private, she has 13.2k followers. According to Pinkvilla, she is best known for her work as the makeup artiste for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The two reportedly met on the sets of his new film Patna Shukla. Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora and also has a son with her. However, they announced their separation in 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

Arbaaz Khan later dated Giorgia Adrani and Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Giorgia confirmed a breakup with Arbaaz and told Pinkvilla, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."She further added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan’s next production, titled Patna Shukla stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Satish Kaushik, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is seen hosting the Sunday episode along with his brother Sohail Khan in Bigg Boss 17. The two can be seen roasting the contestants and adding drama to the house.