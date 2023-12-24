Headlines

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

WFI Election Row: Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc panel to run wrestling body

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Nepal to send jewels, clothes, sweets for Ram Mandir consecration: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

8 amazing health benefits of chia seeds in winter

9 vitamin C-rich foods to brighten your plate

Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur arrive at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

Pakistan Protest: Who Is Mahrang Baloch? The Woman Leading Baloch Protest In PAK Capital Islamabad

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Groom-to-be Arbaaz Khan has already arrived at the venue and is all set to marry Sshura Khan on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot with rumoured girlfriend Sshura Khan on Christmas Eve, December 24. The wedding ceremony will take place at Arpita Khan’s Mumbai house.

Groom-to-be Arbaaz had already arrived at the venue. In the new viral videos, his family members including his son Arhaan, father Salim Khan, mother Sushila Charak, and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were seen arriving for his wedding. Nirvaan posed for the paps, and Riddhima Pandit also arrived in a beautiful yellow Indian outfit.

Watch videos:

Sshura Khan is a Bollywood makeup artiste. Though her Instagram account is private, she has 13.2k followers. According to Pinkvilla, she is best known for her work as the makeup artiste for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The two reportedly met on the sets of his new film Patna Shukla. Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora and also has a son with her. However, they announced their separation in 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

Arbaaz Khan later dated Giorgia Adrani and Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Giorgia confirmed a breakup with Arbaaz and told Pinkvilla, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."She further added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan’s next production, titled Patna Shukla stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Satish Kaushik, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is seen hosting the Sunday episode along with his brother Sohail Khan in Bigg Boss 17. The two can be seen roasting the contestants and adding drama to the house.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vinod Khanna refused to work opposite Amitabh Bachchan in this ensemble blockbuster, was replaced due to his...

Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India beat South Africa by 78 runs, clinch series 2-1

PM Modi meets around 250 students of Jammu and Kashmir

'I am sure....': Yuzvendra Chahal pens heartfelt note for wife Dhanashree Verma on wedding anniversary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE