Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Anushka looked great in a co-ord ensemble for the match, giving off a fashionable yet laid-back attitude. Know the label and outfit's price.

Anushka Sharma, the stunning Bollywood actress, who is married to well-known Indian cricketer Viral Kohli, was in Mumbai on Wednesday to watch India play against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semi-final. Throughout the game, the actress could be seen applauding and responding to each stroke Virat made. Her chic appearance truly drew our attention, even if her endearing gestures and flying kisses for Virat are winning over internet users and her photos are doing the rounds on social media.

Anushka looked great in a co-ord ensemble for the match, giving off a fashionable yet laid-back attitude. The actress may not be making many movies right now, but she surely understands how to draw in style enthusiasts with her stylish appearances.

The actress wore an oversized shirt and matching shorts to maintain a carefree yet stylish look. The airy co-ord set included an expanse of white and was complemented with large, vivid green floral designs. Anushka Sharma's outfit was from the label Dhruv Kapoor. The oversized shirt with a floral design was priced at Rs 19,500. On the brand's website, it is stated that you can purchase the co-ord set, which consists of a shirt and matching shorts, for Rs 27,500.

Anushka accessorized the eccentric co-ord outfit chicly by accessorizing it with delicate pairs of earrings and large golden bracelets. The actress was not only comfortable in her outfit thanks to its roomy silhouette, but her bold colour scheme also made it look stylish. The diva accessorized her appearance with round sunglasses and maintained her hair sleek and open.