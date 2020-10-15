Amid Tanishq ad row, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's wife Rasika Agashe shares photos from her baby shower

Actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub's wife Rasika Agashe hit back at trolls amid the Tanishq ad controversy and shared pictures from her baby shower on her social media profiles.

Rasika shared the photo after jewellery brand Tanishq withdrew a commercial in which a Muslim family plans a baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

In the picture, Rasika can be seen sitting next to Zeeshan while her family does her "god bharai".

She wrote, "Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun (thought I should share it)."

Rasika further added that everyone should learn about the Special Marriage Act before making false and hateful statements.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Mini Mathur had also given her example of a happy marriage with director Kabir Khan. Mini also questioned, "How does religion even matter?"

Mini Mathur's note read as "Look at the hate that has been enabled in this country. It's heartbreaking that Tanishq is forced to take down one of the most beautiful ads they have made ever. Thus and even more love is literally what I've experienced in my multicultural marriage. And yet Tanishq has chosen to pull off the add because some bigots have coined the term love jihad. Wtf does it even mean?"

In a statement late on Monday, Tanishq said it withdrew the film. Their statement read, "The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners, and store staff."

Other stars such as Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar also reacted to the ad previously. While Kangana said she found the ad to be "sexist" and encouraging propaganda, Richa Chadha called it beautiful.