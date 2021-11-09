‘Aladdin’ fame Avneet Kaur makes her Bollywood debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddique in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Sai Kabir, who directed Kangana 'Ranaut's' Revolver Rani', will direct Tiku Weds Sheru. The film's production began on Monday.

Nawazuddin Siddique's latest film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring actress Avneet Kaur, has released its first look posters, and they seem promising. Kangana Ranaut's production debut is 'Tiku Weds Sheru', following her Padma Shri award and her Dadasaheb Phalke award last month. Shiraz Khan Afghani nicknamed Sheru is played by Nawazuddin Siddique, while Tasleem Khan aka Tiku is played by Avneet Kaur.

Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur are both dressed in classic outfits in their separate first look posters. The final poster shows the duo together, with Avneet wearing a sharara set and heavy jewellery, and Nawazuddin dressed in a green festive kurta with a car on his shoulder.Sharing the poster of his first look Nawaz wrote: "Hum jab milte hai toh dil se milte hai, varna khwabo mein bhi mushkil se milte hai." Avneet introduced her character like this: "Chalo toh chand tak, nahi toh sham tak."

For the poster featuring himself and Avneet, Nawazuddin wrote: "Aa riya hu, and it's a fact."

Sharing the poster of the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins ...See you soon in theatres first."