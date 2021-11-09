Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army's week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

'Aladdin' fame Avneet Kaur makes her Bollywood debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddique in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Sai Kabir, who directed Kangana 'Ranaut's' Revolver Rani', will direct Tiku Weds Sheru. The film's production began on Monday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddique's latest film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring actress Avneet Kaur, has released its first look posters, and they seem promising. Kangana Ranaut's production debut is 'Tiku Weds Sheru', following her Padma Shri award and her Dadasaheb Phalke award last month. Shiraz Khan Afghani nicknamed Sheru is played by Nawazuddin Siddique, while Tasleem Khan aka Tiku is played by Avneet Kaur.

Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur are both dressed in classic outfits in their separate first look posters. The final poster shows the duo together, with Avneet wearing a sharara set and heavy jewellery, and Nawazuddin dressed in a green festive kurta with a car on his shoulder.Sharing the poster of his first look Nawaz wrote: "Hum jab milte hai toh dil se milte hai, varna khwabo mein bhi mushkil se milte hai." Avneet introduced her character like this: "Chalo toh chand tak, nahi toh sham tak."

For the poster featuring himself and Avneet, Nawazuddin wrote: "Aa riya hu, and it's a fact."

Sai Kabir, who directed Kangana 'Ranaut's' Revolver Rani', will direct 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The film's production began on Monday.

Sharing the poster of the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins ...See you soon in theatres first."

