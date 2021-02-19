Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' theatrical release date out

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' is now all set for a grand theatrical release on May 28, 2021. The mega-budget Ranjit M Tewari directorial is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, and stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi beside Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Set in the 1980s, 'Bellbottom' had created a massive buzz last year as it became the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a lot of curiosity about the unusual theme, star cast and larger-than-life action sequences of the film and the wait is well and truly over for the audiences and trade watchers.

'Bellbottom' is one of the few big films this year that will be screened in theatres with an aim to bring the audience back to the cinemas.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment 'Bellbottom' was earlier slated for release on April 2.

Earlier, it was reported, that Akshay who is known for maintaining strict work discipline, changed one important rule he has been following for about 18 years for 'Bellbottom' shoot. The Khiladi of Bollywoodbroke his cardinal rule of working eight hours a day.

As the makers lost precious time due to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland where part of the film was shot, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take given the huge size of the unit and so worked in two shifts to compensate for the loss of time.

Confirming the same, producer Jackky Bhagnani had stated, "Akshay sir is truly a producer's actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold."

The actor-turned-producer further shared, "Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It's like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen."