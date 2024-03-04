Aaradhya Bachchan's mesmerising look from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash reminds fans of 'Aishwarya Rai from 90s'

Aaradhya Bachchan steals the spotlight from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw Bollywood A-listers performing and enjoying the performances of artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna, and more. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen enjoying the event along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aaradhya Bachchan often grabs headlines for her hairstyle and her looks, this time, she turned heads with her mesmerizing look at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. Aaradhya was seen accompanying her parents as she posed for the paparazzi. Her photos are now going viral and her look has reminded netizens of young Aishwarya.

aaradhya looks like aishwarya rai in the 90s pic.twitter.com/IhMN3r4MbC — ) March 4, 2024

Netizens couldn't stop gushing about Aaradhya Bachchan's mesmerizing looks. One of the comments read, "Does anyone remember Angelina Jolie and her daughter's video from a concert? This video is giving me similar vibes." Another wrote, "Wake up guys a new video of Aaradhya’s forehead just dropped. She looks all grown up." Another comment read, "Aaradhya is starting to look a lot like Aish. And she has Abhishek's height. Damn, she'll be such a stunner when she grows up." Another wrote, "She’s growing up to look just like young Aish." Another wrote, "she reminds me of Aishwarya from 90s." Another comment read, "Aaradhya is the main character here...ngl she look so pretty without that horrible bangs...

While Aaradhya Bachchan was seen wearing a pink and white Anarkali suit and she ditched her bangs for straight hair and took the spotlight from her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was seen wearing a golden Anarkali suit. On Day 3, guests were reportedly asked to wear traditional Indian clothes. All stepped up in shades of white, gold, and black. After some energetic performances from Akon, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, and others, the star-studded event concluded with a dinner party under the stars. The guests are now headed back to home after 3 days of pre-wedding bash.