72 Hoorain trailer out: Pavan Malhotra-Aamir Bashir turn suicide bombers, CBFC refuses censor certificate

Credit: Taranadarsh/Twitter

The trailer of the much-anticipated and highly controversial film 72 Hoorain is out. On Wednesday, the makers of the highly-debated film dropped the trailer of the film which is based on a suicide attack in Mumbai.

The trailer launch happened in Mumbai and was also attended by director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-producer Ashoke Pandit. 72 Hoorain will star Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles.

Sharing the trailer, film analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “72 HOORAIN TRAILER OUT NOW… Team #72Hoorain - directed by #NationalAward winner #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan- launches the trailer of the film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023.”

Sharing the trailer, co-producer Ashoke Pandit wrote, “As promised presenting to you the first look of our film #72Hoorain. I am sure you will like it. What if you end up dying a brutal death instead of meeting 72 virgins, as assured by terrorist mentors? Presenting the first look of my upcoming film “72 Hoorain”. The film is slated to release on 7 July, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused the trailer of 72 Hoorain. Ashoke Pandit himself confirmed the news and said, "They (Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

He also said. "We're going to rip off the censor board tomorrow. Who are these people sitting there? It's a very serious matter. All the authorities of the censor board are answerable to this decision of rejecting the certificate to the trailer of a National Award-winning film. The film also won an award at the Indian Panorama section at IFFI. How can you reject the censor certificate to that film? There's something wrong in the censor board and Prasoon Joshi is answerable. There are some black sheeps in the censor board."

He added, "We have shown the feet of a dead body which CBFC has asked to remove. A reference to the Qur'an has been asked to be removed. There's something else regarding animal welfare too, but that's not important. You have issued a censor certificate to the film. The trailer consists of the same visuals. So, how can you reject the trailer?"