Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

'Have obtained requisite sanction to prosecute NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha under UAPA': Delhi Police

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

Players to score century for Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

9 television actors who studied engineering 

10 benefits of eating makhana with milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

Vikas Divyakirti, who played himself in Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, has criticised Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 04:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Vikas Divyakirti and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (Images: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even though Ranbir Kapoor-starred and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal turned out to be a blockbuster grossing more than Rs 900 crore worldwide, the crime drama was criticised by many for glorifying toxic masculinity and showcasing excessive violence. Now, famous educator Vikas Divyakirti has slammed Animal saying that a film like this should not have been made at the first place.

Speaking to lyricist, author, and RJ Neelesh Mishra on his Slow Interview series on YouTube, Vikas said, "A film like Animal takes our society back by 10 years. A film like this should not be made. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?"

Referring to a scene in which Ranbir's character Rannvijay asks Triptii Dimri's character Zoya to lick his shoe to prove his loyalty towards her, Vikas added, "After watching the film, what if some boys who are of a feudal mindset and are not that mature want to test their girlfriend’s love by asking them to lick their shoe, what then? Itni fuhad aur badtameez film hum bana rahein hai then it is very sad (It is sad when we make such careless and mean-spirited films) but both kind of forces are always there in the world."

Vikas Divyakirti played himself in the Vikrant Massey-starrer and Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed 12th Fail, which received immense love from critics and audiences last year. He is famous as the founder of an IAS coaching institute and motivates students through his YouTube videos.

READ | Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

This film had no superstars, got slow start at box office, was made with budget of only Rs 60 lakh, earned Rs...

How to plan hybrid fund investments as per your risk appetite

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement