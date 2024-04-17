12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

Vikas Divyakirti, who played himself in Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, has criticised Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal.

Even though Ranbir Kapoor-starred and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal turned out to be a blockbuster grossing more than Rs 900 crore worldwide, the crime drama was criticised by many for glorifying toxic masculinity and showcasing excessive violence. Now, famous educator Vikas Divyakirti has slammed Animal saying that a film like this should not have been made at the first place.

Speaking to lyricist, author, and RJ Neelesh Mishra on his Slow Interview series on YouTube, Vikas said, "A film like Animal takes our society back by 10 years. A film like this should not be made. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?"

Referring to a scene in which Ranbir's character Rannvijay asks Triptii Dimri's character Zoya to lick his shoe to prove his loyalty towards her, Vikas added, "After watching the film, what if some boys who are of a feudal mindset and are not that mature want to test their girlfriend’s love by asking them to lick their shoe, what then? Itni fuhad aur badtameez film hum bana rahein hai then it is very sad (It is sad when we make such careless and mean-spirited films) but both kind of forces are always there in the world."

Vikas Divyakirti played himself in the Vikrant Massey-starrer and Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed 12th Fail, which received immense love from critics and audiences last year. He is famous as the founder of an IAS coaching institute and motivates students through his YouTube videos.

