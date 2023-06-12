Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's still from Aaj Ke Baad is hit

The song Aaj Ke Baad crossed 30 Million views within just 24 hours of its release.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to treat the fans to the romantic entertainer, Satyaprem Ki Katha. As the project gears up to release on 29th June, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next. They have unveiled two tracks from the movie, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad till now, and they have both been extremely well received by the makers.

The song Aaj Ke Baad has undoubtedly hit the right chord with the audience as it managed to cross 30 Million views within just 24 hours of its release. It was also trending on YouTube in just 24 hours. Thanking the fans for showering the number with so much love, protagonist Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and shared the latest picture from Satyaprem Ki Katha. The leads can be seen looking captivating in matching white attires as bride and groom, "Humaare favourite ko apna favourite banane ke liye…Shukriya...Thank you for all the love #AajKeBaad." Both of them can be seen smiling at each other with a grand building in the backdrop. Kiara Advani also posted the same picture along with the caption, "“#AajKeBaad Everyone’s favourite song now!! On loop for all of us".

Netizens wasted no time filling the comment box with interesting comments. An Instagram user wrote, “Life ho to aisi , 2 mahine mein 2 shaadi". Meanwhile, another one penned, “Siddharth be like : ham ladke h hamare sath esa hi hota hai". One of the comments read, "Mujhe lga kartik ki bhi shadi hogyi mini heart attack :)."

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been helmed by filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. The music for the highly-awaited drama has been provided by composer Payal Dev, while Ayananka Bose has looked after the camera work. The editing department of the movie has been headed by Charu Shree Roy. Aside from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the cast of the film further includes Shikha Talsania, Gajraj Rao, Naveen Singh, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Koushik Mahata, Vikky Kumar, and Siddharth Randeria in ancillary roles, along with others.