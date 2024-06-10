Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...

This actress was once considered a brighter prospect than even Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, but her career was ruined after flops and controversies

Very few actors can claim to have starred in two all-time blockbusters. Many actors don’t have two such films in their entire careers. But this one actress began her career with two of these, as her first two films. Indeed, in the early years of her career, she was considered a brighter prospect than even Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, only for it all to fall apart.

The actress who began with two all-time blockbusters

Ameesha Patel had a memorable film debut in 2000 when she starred in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the highest-grossing film of the year, and the launch pad for Hrithik Roshan. At 25, she was an overnight star. Her very next Bollywood release was even bigger. Gadar Ek Prem Katha became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and catapulted Ameesha to the A-list. But the buck stopped here. Over the next few years, Ameesha saw a string of flops. It did not help that she had to say no to some films that became successes, such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS, and Salman Khan’s Tere Naam. But the actress maintains she has no regrets.

Ameesha Patel’s career in Bollywood

After her two initial hits, Ameesha did see success in films like Humraaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa but also appeared in 20 flops over 15 years. After 2018, she had no work for years, compounded by the pandemic. She did see success once again in Gadar’s sequel Gadar 2, which released last year. But her two other releases since – Mystery of the Tattoo and Tauba Tera Jalwa – bombed at the box office. Ameesha has no films lined up for release as of now.

Ameesha Patel’s personal life

When Ameesha was yet to debut, she began a relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, which caused a rift between her and her family. In the mid-2000s, she faced a financial crisis after her father used her money to resurrect his business. This led to Ameesha sending her father a legal notice. After Ameesha and Vikram Bhatt broke up in 2008, she began dating Kanav Puri but broke up with him a couple of years later. As of 2024, Ameesha remains single.

