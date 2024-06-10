Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers who took oath

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...

7 women included in PM Modi's Cabinet

Deserted station in India where no trains stop

8 health benefits of calcium & vitamin D capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet actress who became superstar at 17, was widowed at 25, then married 50-year-old star, quit films, now lives in...

Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...

This actress was once considered a brighter prospect than even Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, but her career was ruined after flops and controversies

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 08:01 AM IST

Meet only actress to debut with 2 blockbusters, was bigger than Katrina, Priyanka; now has no films, sued parents for...
The actress who gave two all-time blockbusters at 26
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Very few actors can claim to have starred in two all-time blockbusters. Many actors don’t have two such films in their entire careers. But this one actress began her career with two of these, as her first two films. Indeed, in the early years of her career, she was considered a brighter prospect than even Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, only for it all to fall apart.

The actress who began with two all-time blockbusters

Ameesha Patel had a memorable film debut in 2000 when she starred in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the highest-grossing film of the year, and the launch pad for Hrithik Roshan. At 25, she was an overnight star. Her very next Bollywood release was even bigger. Gadar Ek Prem Katha became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and catapulted Ameesha to the A-list. But the buck stopped here. Over the next few years, Ameesha saw a string of flops. It did not help that she had to say no to some films that became successes, such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS, and Salman Khan’s Tere Naam. But the actress maintains she has no regrets.

Ameesha Patel’s career in Bollywood

After her two initial hits, Ameesha did see success in films like Humraaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa but also appeared in 20 flops over 15 years. After 2018, she had no work for years, compounded by the pandemic. She did see success once again in Gadar’s sequel Gadar 2, which released last year. But her two other releases since – Mystery of the Tattoo and Tauba Tera Jalwa – bombed at the box office. Ameesha has no films lined up for release as of now.

Ameesha Patel’s personal life

When Ameesha was yet to debut, she began a relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, which caused a rift between her and her family. In the mid-2000s, she faced a financial crisis after her father used her money to resurrect his business. This led to Ameesha sending her father a legal notice. After Ameesha and Vikram Bhatt broke up in 2008, she began dating Kanav Puri but broke up with him a couple of years later. As of 2024, Ameesha remains single.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who scored 100 percentile in class 10 board exam later cracked NEET with AIR...

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa survive Netherlands scare to secure nail-biting victory in New York

PM, 71 ministers take oath in Modi 3.0 govt: Check caste-wise representation here

Key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today; Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to discuss leadership roles

PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today: Check time, venue, guest list and other important details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement