Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle unveiled at EICMA 2022, take a look

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been unveiled by the company at EICMA 2022. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from the company it brings in several firsts for the company. The bike features orthodox cruiser silhouette and proper proportions with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel. The bike looks quite comfortable and it appears it will serve the purpose as a cruiser. As mentioned earlier, it brings several firsts for the brand and that includes a 43mm USD fork. It also sports a new logo, RE branding on the engine case and LED headlight.

The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Tourer. The bike will be available in seven colour options in total. Indians will be able to witness the bike at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022. As of now, the company has not revealed the launch date of the bike but it is expected that the deliveries of the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will begin in 2023.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS. The new cruiser motorcycle features a 15.7-litre teardrop shaped fuel tank that flows downwards. The bikes come with a split seat set up and a clean looking rear end. The round instrument console on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is quite similar to its younger sibling Royal Enfield Super Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 648cc air-and-oil cooled parallel twin engine that produces 47hp at 7,250rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,650rpm. It is expected to be the most expensive Royal Enfield ever and it is already the heaviest in the company's portfolio.