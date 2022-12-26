Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5 new variants, updated features; 2-year waiting period

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N was launched at the end of June 2022 and it has been well received amongst customers. Due to its high demand, the waiting time for some of its variations has increased to 24 months. The Mahindra Scorpio-N scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection under Global NCAP crash test.

It has been reported by Gaadiwaadi that Mahindra has diversified the Scorpio N's lineup by five additional variants, including two petrol and three diesel models.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 base model comes standard with halogen headlights, 16-inch steel wheels, an electrically powered steering wheel (on the petrol trim), power windows (including a tumble function for the middle row), an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with mounted controls), and a USB charger (in the front).

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Hold Assist are now standard on both the Scorpio N Z2 G MT E (petrol) and Z2 D MT E (diesel). Both ESC and HHA were previously only available on Z4 models with the six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, but now they're now standard on the six-speed manual transmission-equipped petrol and diesel models.

The Z4's high-end features include a temperature-controlled glove box, a middle-row air conditioning module, a height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, cruise control, smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a USB charging port for passengers in the backseat, power-folding outside mirrors, and more.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with either a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.2-liter diesel engine. The SUV's petrol engine produces 203 hp whereas the Scorpio-N diesel engine provides 175 horsepower and 370 Newton-meters of torque. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.