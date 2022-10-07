Search icon
Hero Vida V1 Plus, Hero Vida V1 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh

The top of the line Vide V1 Pro model is claimed to offer a range of 165km.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Hero Vida V1 range of electric scooters in India today (October 7). The Vida V1 scooters launch marks the company's debut in the EV segment. The Hero Vida V1 range comprises two models - Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. The top of the line Vide V1 Pro model is claimed to offer a range of 165km and in this segment, it competes against the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and the Bajaj Chetal electric scooter. The price of Hero Vida V1 electric scooter starts at Rs 1.45 lakh.

The Hero Vida V1 Pro can get up to 165 km (IDC) of range on a single charge and it can sprint from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.2 seconds. On the other hand, the Hero Vida V1 Plus is claimed to deliver 143 km (IDC) of range on a single charge and as per the company, it can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The top speed of both Hero Vida V1 Pro and Hero Vida V1 Plus is capped at 80 km/h for both variants. The scooters can provide 1.2km of range per minute of charge.

 

