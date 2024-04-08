DNA TV Show: Why did mob attack NIA team in West Bengal?

The action of NIA has become an election issue in Bengal politics.

Recently, the NIA team, CRPF and women constables, reached Bhupatinagar in the East Medinipur district of West Bengal to arrest the accused of a bomb blast that took place in 2022. But, local women stood in front of the team with sticks to prevent the arrest of the two main accused in this case. An officer also suffered injuries in the attack. However, the NIA team took the accused with them to Kolkata.

But why did the mob attack NIA team which had gone to arrest the accused of serious crimes like bomb blasts? The matter is more political than legal. Therefore, now this action of NIA has become an election issue in Bengal politics. But the question is whether there is any politics behind this action of NIA in a 16-month-old case.

The case is of a bomb blast in a house in Bhupati Nagar on 3 December 2022, in which three people lost their lives. NIA, on the instructions of Calcutta High Court, had come to investigate the bomb blast that took place in Bhupati Nagar in 2022. The team did not take any provocative action and the raid was conducted within the ambit of law.

NIA has the right to take legal action in any case whenever it feels necessary. But TMC has some questions... which arise on the timing of NIA's action... and the questions are not just about election timing.

TMC is asking why NIA was in such a hurry to arrest the accused in the 16-month-old case that it reached the raid at midnight itself? Did NIA take permission from the local police before conducting the raid? Does NIA have the right to conduct raids without involving the local police?

NIA's action and the reaction of local people to its action now become an issue of election rallies. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is firing fiercely at BJP and Modi government on the pretext of NIA's action, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is retaliating against the Mamata government.

It is to be noted that if CBI has to investigate any case, then it has to take permission from the state government. However, ED does not need the permission of the state government in the case of money laundering. Similarly, NIA, which investigates issues related to terrorism, does not require the permission of the state government for investigation and action.

This is the reason why only ED and NIA are taking action in Bengal, whose targets are TMC leaders. Therefore, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting a chance to allege that there are political motives behind the ED-NIA investigation before the Lok Sabha elections. And no one can deny that TMC is suffering the most due to the action of ED and NIA in Bengal and BJP is leaving no stone unturned to take advantage of it.