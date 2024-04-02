DNA TV Show: India's befitting reply to China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh

China's Home Ministry has released the fourth list to change the names of Indian areas.

China cannot occupy Indian territories by waging a direct war with India, like Tibet. That's why it slowly tries to infiltrate the Indian border in different ways. After getting a befitting reply to the infiltration, it has started adopting new tactics -- giving Chinese names to Indian regions. In the last seven years, China has changed the names of different areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Home Ministry has released the fourth list to change the names of Indian areas. It has changed the names of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier in April 2023, it had changed the names of 11 places in the northeastern state. Before this, it changed the names of 15 places in 2021 and six in 2017.

China has been claiming Arunachal Pradesh as its territory since occupying Tibet. But India has been giving a befitting reply to this. China wants to give a message to its citizens that the Indian areas whose names they are changing are part of China. India has always been opposing these petty activities of China. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also given a befitting reply to this action of China.

"If today I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a state of India. Changing names does not have an effect..." the minister was quoted by ANI as saying at a briefing in Gujarat's Surat.

After the formation of the People's Republic of China in 1949, China worked on occupying the land of its neighbouring countries. Not only India, but China is having border disputes with about 18 countries. China talks about grabbing not only its neighbours but also the land or sea of countries located far away from its borders.

