Analysis

DNA TV Show: Supriya Shrinate's controversial Instagram post on Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the comment, saying every woman deserves her dignity.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 11:43 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

DNA TV Show
BJP has given Lok Sabha ticket to film star Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh. After the news, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate made an indecent comment on Kangana. The actress is originally from Mandi. However, she has been working in the film industry for the last several years. Soon after Kangana Ranaut's name was announced by BJP, the Congress leader shared a post on her Instagram account.

The now-deleted post was a mean comment on a woman. It was also derogatory for the people living in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. It had a photo of Kangana, with a caption in Hindi, "Can anyone tell what price is going on in the market?"

Kangana reacted to Shrinate's post on X. She tweeted, "Dear Supriya ji. In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…"

What did Supriya Shrinate say?

The Congress leader said that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram account. She wanted people to believe that the indecent post she has made on her social media account was not made by her, but by those people to whom she has given the password.

 

 

