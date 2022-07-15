DNA Special: Know all about Mission 2047, aimed at making India an Islamic state

File photo

The story of Mission 2047 begins in the year 1947 when India got independence from the British and our country was divided on the basis of religion. That is, this was the time when Pakistan came into existence under Islamic rules and regulations.

For some, the pain of the tragedy associated with the partition was greater than the celebration of independence. In this period of partition, a total of 1 crore 45 lakh people had crossed the border. Of these, 7.26 million Hazrat Muslims had migrated from India to Pakistan while almost the same number of people of Hindu and Sikhism came to India from Pakistan. India has never forgotten the horrors and tragedy of partition.

Now, there has been an attempt to challenge the sovereignty of India through a new threat called Mission 2047. In Bihar, police have arrested three suspected terrorists from Phulwari Sharif in Patna. From these people, the police have recovered some documents, in which it is written that there will be Islamic rule in India by the year 2047.

The entire document is seven pages long and has the title - India 2047, Towards Rule of Islam in India. With this mission comes the aim of taking India back to 1947, where religion divided the country and caused pain and turmoil for lakhs of people.

The news came from Phulwari Sharif in Bihar's capital Patna, where police have arrested three suspected terrorists. These people's names are Mohammad Jalaluddin, Athar Parvez, and Arman. Among them, Mohammad Jalaluddin has been a retired sub-inspector of the Jharkhand Police. Meanwhile, Athar Parvez was earlier a member of a terrorist organization called SIMI, which was banned by the Indian government.

Apart from this, the police say that at present Athar Parvez was working for the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a political unit of the Popular Front of India (PFI). They allegedly wanted to make some fuss at an event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Patna on July 12, for which a meeting was also held in Phulwari Sharif on July 6 and 7. The document claims the involvement of some suspects from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and other states.

According to the FIR, the arrested persons had rented a place in Phulwari Sharif, where Muslim youths were brainwashed in the name of teaching martial arts. They were trained to spread violence against a particular sect. They were taught to go to their society and identify anti-social elements and people with frenzied thinking of a particular sect add them to this mission.

As per the complaint filed with the police, allegedly there was a kind of terror camp going on in Phulwari Sharif, which was aimed at inciting communal riots in India. and targeting people of other religions in the name of Islamic fundamentalism and jihad.

Due to the gravity of the matter, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe surrounding Mission 2047. It has also come to light that the brother of one of the accused is associated with PFI and is already in jail in relation to a bomb blast case.

The seven-page document is full of how Islamic rule will be brought to India by 2047. On the first and second pages, it is written that once upon a time India was ruled by Muslims. And even today, after Indonesia, the most number of Muslims live in India. But despite this, the condition of Muslims in India is not good.

The police have said that the document has been published by PFI. The document further reads that Muslims do not have to be in majority to bring Islamic rule to India. The document further mentions that if even 10 percent of India's population of Muslims joins the PFI organization, they will bring the timid Hindus back on their knees and convert to Islam.

