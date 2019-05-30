Gujarat: Panel refers 50% fee revision cases to FRC

In a major setback to schools, the Fee Revision Committee has referred over 50 per cent appeals filed by schools seeking revision of their fee structure to the Fee Regulatory Committee. Unhappy with the order passed by the Fee Regulatory Committee, formed as per the Gujarat Self-Financed (Regulation of Fees) Act, a total of 214 schools across the state had filed appeal with the Fee Revision Committee, seeking changes in their fee structure ascertained by the FRC. However, the fee regulatory committee has rejected appeals of 78 schools and have remanded (referred) nearly 128 schools back to the FRC.

An official from the education department dealing with the appeals said, "The response has been quite good. As against number of schools in the state, only 214 have come to the revision committee. This shows that most of the schools are happy with the FRC order."

The Fee revision committee passes orders in three stages: Remand, rejectand allow. If the committee finds technical issues which are petty in nature, then it passes remand, referring the case to the FRC with some observations to be looked at. Those schools whose documents or the case is not valid, their case gets rejected. Lastly, if the committee finds major altercation required, then it makes changes to the fee structure", the official said.

"Remanding more than 50% of the schools speaks volume that the FRC order passed has taken into consideration all the documents."

As per the Gujarat Self-Financed (Regulation of Fees), Act, lower cut-off set by the state is Rs 15,000 for primary, Rs 25,000 for secondary and Rs 30,000 for higher secondary schools

Schools that propose to charge beyond the cut-off were asked to approach the FRC justifying their fees. As per the Act, FRC has to give its order within 90 days of the school submitting their documents. Once the FRC order comes, schools which are unhappy with the order can file an appeal with the revision committee within 21 days.

Ahmedabad witnessed a total of 126 appeals (highest among four zones) of which only 6 were allowed whereas 67 have been rejected and 53 have been remanded back to the FRC for further hearing.

Schools which have been referred back to the FRC, for a possible hearing include Asia English school, Ahmedabad International school, Tripada English school in Ranna park, Shanti Asiatic school, Bopal, Eklavya school, Sanathal, Delhi Public School, Bopal, Cosmos Castle International school, Riverside school, Podar International school, Anand Niketan school Maninagar, etc.