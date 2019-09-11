Green goodbye for Bapunagar Vinayak this Anant Chaturdashi

Headlines

'President of Bharat' G20 invite sparks row: Congress slams Centre, says 'Union of States under attack…'

Vicky Kaushal imagined his mother's death before filming Masaan's 'ye dukh kaahe' scene: 'I made a whole story...'

Meet scion of Rs 50000 crore empire who saved 'world's oldest' motorcycle firm from oblivion

Meet IIM couple, husband quit job relying on wife’s salary, built Rs 57500 crore company, Rs 19000 crore net worth

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung surprises fan, takes her out for lunch date: Watch

Meet actress who left home at 5, worked as marketing executive, debut film earned over Rs 100 crore, she is married to…

Ear Pain: Tips for preventing earwax buildup

South films whose Hindi versions beat Bollywood movies at box office

Fastest Indian films to earn Rs 600 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal imagined his mother's death before filming Masaan's 'ye dukh kaahe' scene: 'I made a whole story...'

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung surprises fan, takes her out for lunch date: Watch

'Sanskar': Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet at Gadar 2 success bash, netizens react

Ahmedabad

Green goodbye for Bapunagar Vinayak this Anant Chaturdashi

Kitchen Solution to Visarjan: Devotees to immerse PoP idol of Ganesha in baking soda solution

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

Unhappy with the way Ganesh Idols are disposed of by the civic authorities, three devotees from Bapunagar have adopted an environment-friendly solution for idols made from plaster of Paris (PoP). They will use baking soda to harmlessly dissolve PoP idols and save Sabarmati river from being polluted.

The devotees—Bhushan Kulkarni, Rahul Desai, and Vipul Radadiya—claimed that the technique can be used by households as well as residential societies and Ganpati mandals who are unhappy with the treatment meted out to Lord Ganesha idols by civic authorities during their disposal. In this way, the city can adopt an environment-friendly visarjan without hurting religious sentiments of people.

"All that is required is baking soda, water, and a container which can be used for immersion. First, we have to mix baking soda in water in a drum or bucket depending upon the weight and size of the idol. Ideally, the amount of baking soda used for the purpose should be equal to the weight of the idol. Then, the idol is to be immersed in the solution for 48 hours. The solution should be stirred occasionally to ensure that the idol completely melts inside the container," Kulkarni said.

He told DNA that he had already tested the technique with a small idol and it was successful. Now, he will immerse the three-foot PoP Ganesh idol installed by him and his friends on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday using the same technique. He said that after the immersion, the deposit collected at the bottom of the container can be used for making chalks, whereas the solution can be used as a fertiliser.

Kulkarni said that he had earlier tried the same technique using caustic soda, but failed. He said the technique is already in use in Maharashtra. "I am not promoting PoP idols. I could not find a clay idol of the size and design I was looking for. So, I had to pick a PoP idol," he clarified.

The Technique
 Mix baking soda in water in a container based on the size of the idol 
 Immerse idol in the solution for 48 hours 
 Stir the solution occasionally to ensure that the idol completely melts inside the container
 The solution can be used as a fertiliser later

 

UPSC ESE 2023: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check list of selected candidates

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

Anurag Kashyap says he can’t afford to work with Alia Bhatt: 'I always reach out to her after...'

This billionaire owns Bengaluru’s most expensive house worth Rs 350 crore, no match for Ambani’s Antilia; net worth is…

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

