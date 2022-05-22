World Economic Forum 2022 starts at Davos today: All you need to know

Photo: Twitter/Davos

Swiss ski resort town Davos is all set to host the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting yet again on Sunday (May 22) with a host of global leaders including from India expected to deliberate over the Ukraine crisis, climate change and a host of other issues affecting the world.

After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, the high-profile annual powwow of the rich and powerful from across the world will begin with a welcome reception on Sunday evening and will continue till Thursday, May 26.

Speakers

Those scheduled to speak include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among a host of other world leaders.

From India

From India, three union ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri -- as well as several state leaders including two chief ministers -- Basavraj S Bommai and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy -- as well as KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Thangam Thennarasu, along with several other public figures and a host of CEOs will be discussing key issues over the next six days here.

More than 50 heads of government or state

Overall, more than 50 heads of government or state are expected to attend the annual meeting, which generally takes place here in January when this small town is totally covered in snow, but this time it is happening during sunny weather.

The annual meeting of 2021 could not take place physically, while the 2022 one had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

Theme

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said the Annual Meeting 2022 will focus on 'history at a turning point', the theme of the summit.

The issues to be discussed include government policies and business strategies against a backdrop of the global pandemic, and the war in Ukraine and geo-economic challenges.

The meeting convenes at a strategic point where public figures and global leaders will meet in-person to reconnect, exchange insights, gain fresh perspectives and advance solutions.

The meeting's overriding priority is to accelerate progress and make an impact in tackling global challenges and improving the state of the world, the WEF said.

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the meeting will bring together nearly 2,500 leaders and experts from around the globe, all committed to the "Davos Spirit" of improving the state of the world.

