US House of Representatives votes to formalize impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump

Democrat lawmakers of the United States House of Representatives on Thursday secured enough votes to pass the legislation to lead up to the impeachment process against US President Donald Trump.

All the Democrats - except three - voted for the resolution while all Republicans voted against the resolution, bringing the total count of 232 in favour and 196 against.

Vote to formalize impeachment inquiry - Final Tally

Yes No Not voting Democrats 231 2 1 Republicans 0 194 3 Independents 1 0 0 Total 232 196 4

According to reports, the vote is the first formal test of support for the impeachment inquiry on September 24 by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The inquiry focuses on charges against Trump for influencing Ukraine to help him in his 2020 presidential re-election campaign, which, if true, would indicate a gross misuse of post.

It was detailed that the inquiry, after formalizing, will move into a more public phase.

Trump has denied the charges. The US President took to Twitter to proclaim the process as the "Greatest Witch Hunt in American History!" He has also claimed that the impeachment process is 'hurting' the stock markets.

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

According to a BBC report, the White House has condemned the vote. White House Press Secretary said in a statement, "Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules."

Earlier this month, Donald Trump had said that he would participate in the ongoing impeachment enquiry led by House Democrats only "if the rules are fair."

Pelosi announced the initiation of the impeachment inquiry last month following an anonymous whistleblower complaint about Trump's alleged inappropriate interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The whistleblower -- and the Democrats pushing for the impeachment -- believed Trump sought help from the Ukrainian president to win his re-election campaign.

Trump asked Zelensky, to investigate Democrat presidential candidate and his rival, Joe Biden, whom Trump accused of involvement in a corruption case in Ukraine, according to the transcript of a July 25 phone call between the presidents released by the White House.

Since then, the president has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that no pressure was put on Zelensky.