No drunk driving please: 15-foot pet snake abandons owner who was driving under influence

Social media is often flooded with posts of snakes terrorizing families in different parts of America like Florida, California etc.

They mysteriously appear in kitchen sinks, bathroom floors, toilets creating a state of panic in American households.

The beady eyes, scaly skin, and the daunting hissing sound could scare off the bravest of men.

However, there are certain men, bravest of them all, who goes a step further and decides to befriend them.

Responding to reports of a drunk man who passed out in his car in Colorado, United States, firefighters found a fifteen-foot snake slithering out of his car window.

On July 15, Denver Fire Department shared the pictures of the 15-foot snake on Twitter.

They tweeted, "More animal adventures this weekend for the DFD, this time the reptile type. Engine #29 found a party passed out in his car, while his 15ft. snake was crawling out of the driver's side window on to the roof! Don't drink & drive, especially with your pet snake in the car!"

Twitterati reacted hilariously to this macabre incident:

Thanks DFD for saving the snake! Awesome. — Anita Oswald https://amzn.to/2GxrIR9 (@amoswald) July 15, 2019

That’s not 15 feet snake, more like 5 lol — Behireta - Becky (@Corbadzic) July 15, 2019

They have to measure all the time in their jobs...pretty sure they know more about the scene than you do lol... you can’t even see the whole thing... — Stephanie Fumia (@Gotthecrazies) July 15, 2019

Close to 7000-8000 people in America are victims of snake bites.

However, this statistic doesn't matter for the guy who keeps snakes as a pet.

Kudos to the man and his pet snake.