No drunk driving please: 15-foot pet snake abandons owner who was driving under influence

On July 15, Responding to reports of a drunk man who passed out in his car in Colorado, United States, firefighters found a fifteen-foot snake slithering out of his car window.


Denver Fire Dept. ‏(Twitter)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 10:19 PM IST

Social media is often flooded with posts of snakes terrorizing families in different parts of America like Florida, California etc.

They mysteriously appear in kitchen sinks, bathroom floors, toilets creating a state of panic in American households.

The beady eyes, scaly skin, and the daunting hissing sound could scare off the bravest of men.

However, there are certain men, bravest of them all, who goes a step further and decides to befriend them. 

Responding to reports of a drunk man who passed out in his car in Colorado, United States, firefighters found a fifteen-foot snake slithering out of his car window.

On July 15, Denver Fire Department shared the pictures of the 15-foot snake on Twitter.

They tweeted, "More animal adventures this weekend for the DFD, this time the reptile type. Engine #29 found a party passed out in his car, while his 15ft. snake was crawling out of the driver's side window on to the roof! Don't drink & drive, especially with your pet snake in the car!"

Twitterati reacted hilariously to this macabre incident:

Close to 7000-8000 people in America are victims of snake bites.

However, this statistic doesn't matter for the guy who keeps snakes as a pet.

Kudos to the man and his pet snake.

