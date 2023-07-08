Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050780
HomeWorld

Netherlands government collapses over migration policy dispute

The Dutch prime minister announced his resignation after the ruling coalition failed to gain consensus on the migration policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Netherlands government collapses over migration policy dispute
Netherlands' longest-serving premier Mark Rutte announced his resignation after the ruling coalition failed to broker a deal on migration policy. | Photo: Reuters

The Dutch government has collapsed after Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned because of a dispute in his ruling coalition over policy to rein in migration. Rutte was Netherlands' longest-serving premier.

“It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy. And today, unfortunately, we have to draw the conclusion that those differences are irreconcilable,” Rutte told reporters in The Hague on Friday.

The Dutch government failed to agree on a new migration package after tense talks between the four parties that make up the ruling coalition ended up without a deal over ways to rein in migration, Dutch media reported citing anonymous sources.

cre_Trending

Rutte had presided over late-night meetings on Wednesday and Thursday but failed to get a deal brokered.

The development shows glaring ideological differences between coalition partners on a strict crackdown on migration. It has been trying to carve out a policy to reduce the flow of new migrants arriving in the Netherlands which has a population of nearly 18 million people. In 2022, over 21,500 people from outside Europe sought asylum in the Netherlands.

Rutte's resignation means Netherlands will go to general elections later this year for the 150-seat lower house of Parliament. However, his Cabinet is likely to remain in office as a caretaker administration until formation of the new government.

(Inputs from PTI)

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 749 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.