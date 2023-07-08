Netherlands government collapses over migration policy dispute

Netherlands' longest-serving premier Mark Rutte announced his resignation after the ruling coalition failed to broker a deal on migration policy. | Photo: Reuters

The Dutch government has collapsed after Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned because of a dispute in his ruling coalition over policy to rein in migration. Rutte was Netherlands' longest-serving premier.

“It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy. And today, unfortunately, we have to draw the conclusion that those differences are irreconcilable,” Rutte told reporters in The Hague on Friday.

The Dutch government failed to agree on a new migration package after tense talks between the four parties that make up the ruling coalition ended up without a deal over ways to rein in migration, Dutch media reported citing anonymous sources.

Rutte had presided over late-night meetings on Wednesday and Thursday but failed to get a deal brokered.

The development shows glaring ideological differences between coalition partners on a strict crackdown on migration. It has been trying to carve out a policy to reduce the flow of new migrants arriving in the Netherlands which has a population of nearly 18 million people. In 2022, over 21,500 people from outside Europe sought asylum in the Netherlands.

Rutte's resignation means Netherlands will go to general elections later this year for the 150-seat lower house of Parliament. However, his Cabinet is likely to remain in office as a caretaker administration until formation of the new government.

(Inputs from PTI)