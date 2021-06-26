India, Greece discuss developments in Eastern Mediterranean during Jaishankar's Athens visit

India and Greece discussed recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, and Libya during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the Greek capital Athens. Eastern Mediterranean, a few months ago saw tense developments over Turkey's claims in the Exclusive Economic Zone, which Greece says belongs to it under UN laws. Cyprus and Libya are also part of the same issues given their Exclusive Economic Zones are also impacted in the ongoing tussle in the region.

This is the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister in the last 18 years. During the talks with the Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias focus was Indo Pacific, counter-terror, UN reforms. A joint release said, "Both sides noted with satisfaction the convergence of each other's vision for a free, open, inclusive and cooperative Indo-Pacific ensuring connectivity and growth for all in the region."

Both sides called for reforms at the United Nations security council and other multilateral institutions to make them "more inclusive, transparent, accountable, and better reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities." During the discussions, Greek side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UNSC.

Greece's neighbor Turkey is part of the Uniting for Consensus or Coffee Club which is countering bids by G4 nations--Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan for expanded UNSC. Pakistan is also part of the coffee club along with ally Turkey.

One of the most significant outcomes of India's EAM visit to Greece was the country formally joining the International Solar Alliance. Foreign minister Nikos Dendias formally handed over the agreement of ISA. India Headquartered ISA aims to use Solar Energy as a source of clean energy that is affordable to all.