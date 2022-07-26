Days after Ripudaman Singh’s killing, Indian-origin ‘gangster’ shot dead in Canada’s British Columbia

Shooting in British Columbia (Photo - Reuters)

Over a week ago, Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was allegedly involved in the bombing of an Air India plane, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Canada. Now, in an eerily similar incident, two Indian-origin men have met with the same fate on Sunday.

According to local police reports, Meninder Dhaliwal and Satindera Gill were killed on Sunday at the British Columbia resort village of Whistler. One of the victims out of the two was reportedly listed as a “gangster” by the Canadian authorities.

The two latest victims were shot in broad daylight while sitting in a car in a public place like Ripudaman Malik and as in that incident, a car was also found burning nearby, according to media reports. Officials, however, have not linked the two incidents together.

As per local media reports, officials from the area confirmed that two persons who have not been publicly identified have been arrested in connection with the latest killings. However, the authorities said that there have been no arrests as yet in the killing of Ripuduman Singh Malik.

Dhaliwal, along with his brother Barinder, was on a list of six men, four of them of Indian descent, released last year by the Vancouver Police Department which called them "gangsters" who "pose a significant risk to the safety of the public".

The authorities further said that the two Indian-origin men killed in Canada on Sunday seemed to be involved in inter-gang rivalry, which seems to be their cause of death. As per IANS, an official said, “Our police intelligence leads us to believe that the individuals we have identified today may be targeted by rival gang members".

Dhaliwal was a member of a gang known as "Brothers Keeper" (BK), while Gill was not known to be involved with gangs, the Vancouver Sun reported. Dhaliwal’s brother was killed last year in April, local media reports said.

Reports said that last year Dhaliwal’s brother Harb was killed outside a Vancouver restaurant when he was with him and Barinder. Meninder chased the gunman, Francoise Gauthier, and stabbed him in the eye, but did not face charges, it added.

(With IANS inputs)

