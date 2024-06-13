Twitter
Meet Indian queen who travelled with 1000 sarees, had tongue cleaner made of gold, divorced first husband due to...

Known for her extravagant lifestyle, Maharani Sita Devi and the Maharaja embarked on lavish shopping sprees, including two trips to the United States where they spent approximately Rs 83 crore.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Maharani Sita Devi of Baroda was born in 1917 and was a woman far ahead of her time. Initially married to MR Appa Rao Bahadur, an affluent Zamindar of Vuyyuru, Sita Devi had a son from this marriage. Her life took a dramatic turn in 1943 when she met Maharaja Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad of Baroda at the Madras Horse Races. At that time, he was the 8th richest man in the world.

Captivated by Maharaja Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad of Baroda, Sita Devi wanted to marry him despite being married to Appa Rao Bahadur. The Maharaja's legal team advised that Sita Devi could divorce her husband by converting to Islam, which she did, thus ending her first marriage. She then reconverted to Hinduism and married Maharaja Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad. The couple relocated to Monte Carlo, where Sita Devi embraced the elite social circles.

Known for her extravagant lifestyle, Maharani Sita Devi and the Maharaja embarked on lavish shopping sprees, including two trips to the United States where they spent approximately Rs 83 crore. Sita Devi often traveled with a thousand sarees, each accompanied by matching shoes. She also owned an exquisite collection of jewellery.

Christie's New York highlights that upon her marriage to the Maharaja, Sita Devi received jewels from the Baroda treasury, some dating back to the Mughal era. Among these were a seven-strand pearl necklace and a three-row diamond necklace featuring the 'Star of the South' and the 'English Dresden' diamonds. While many of her jewels were later sold in Monaco, the seven-strand pearl necklace remained within the Baroda Royal Treasury.

In 1953, Sita Devi commissioned a natural pearl and diamond bracelet from Cartier London, and similar earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels. She also had Van Cleef & Arpels design a customised gold tongue cleaner and a ruby-encrusted cigarette holder.

Her collection also included a pair of emerald and diamond anklets that she sold to jeweler Harry Winston. Winston re-set the stones into a necklace that Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, bought. Sita Devi, often dubbed the "Wallis Simpson of India," met the Duchess at a ball in New York. Upon seeing Simpson wearing the necklace, she remarked, "They looked better on my feet."

At the 1969 Ascot Gold Cup, Sita Devi wore a 30-carat sapphire on her right hand and reportedly invited guests to touch it.

The couple's flamboyant lifestyle soon began to take a financial toll on them with the Maharaja submerged in an interest-free loan. This eventually began to affect their relationship and they eventually got divorced.

