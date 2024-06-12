Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

Meet director, who was not allowed to enter studios, slapped by Salman Khan; later gave superhits with Aishwarya Rai

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Anil Ambani’s Reliance skyrockets on share market, once lost 99% of value, now soaring after Rs 8000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Most expensive things owned by Sonakshi Sinha

10 food products banned in India

Foods that increase uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

This actor was earmarked for great success until allegations of leaking his actress-girlfriend's obscene MMS derailed his career

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...
Ashmit Patel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The early 2000s saw a spate of thrillers being made in Bollywood. A number of films, inspired by Hollywood hits, hit the screens in that decade, often bringing new talent to the industry. Among these newcomers was a young actor who had quite a start to his career after his second film became the year’s biggest hit. But it all fell apart for him soon after because of an obscene MMS scandal.

The actor who found himself in an MMS scandal

Ashmit Patel is the brother of Ameesha Patel. The actor made his debut in Inteha, a 2003 film starrig Vidya Malavade and Nauheed Cyrusi. But his breakthrough came with a supporting role in Murder the following year. Made on a budget of just Rs 5 crore, the film grossed Rs 25 crore and was a sensation due to the steamy scenes of Mallike Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi. Ashmit went on to act in several more films. But the following year, he was caught in a scandal when an obscene MMS featuring him and his then-girlfriend actress Riya Sen was leaked online.

How the MMS scandal affected Ashmit Patel’s career

In a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Ashmit revealed that initially he and Riya fought the leaked video together, sending notices to media houses and engaging a lawyer jointly. However, the actor added that after a while, Riya grew distant because rumours began spreading that Ashmit had leaked the video himself. The two broke up eventually. Ashmit said that work offers dried up for him and when he asked for help in Bollywood, he got none.

Ashmit Patel’s later career

Between 2006 and 2013, Ashmit did only one film, a delayed release. He returned to acting in 2013 with the film Super Model followed by a supporting role in Jai Ho. He also appeared in Bigg Boss season 4 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 5. In 2020, he made his OTT debut with Peshawar. Over the years, Ashmit has also embarked upon a career as DJ and now works professionally as one.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

6 best gadgets on Amazon that elevates your experience

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement