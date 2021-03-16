Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur

Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

HomeWorld

World

COVID-19: Sweden is latest European country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine

Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Latvia also joined Germany, Italy and France to stop the AstraZeneca vaccine rollouts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2021, 04:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Germany, France and Italy on Monday (March 15) joined the list of European nations which have stopped the rollouts of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears, Sweden's health agency said on Tuesday ( March 16) it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca's vaccine as a precautionary measure.

"The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency's investigation into suspected side effects is done," the Health Agency said in a statement.

Sweden's Nordic neighbours Denmark and Norway have reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count after inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Monday it had recorded 10 cases of blood clots and one case of low levels of platelets among people who were given the AstraZeneca vaccine, but not in combination.

Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Latvia also joined Germany, Italy and France to stop the AstraZeneca vaccine rollouts.

The WHO, however, asserted that it is not wise to stop the use of AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that the global health body had called a meeting of its experts on Tuesday to hold a discussion over this matter.

"We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, adding, "So far, we do not find an association between these events and the vaccine," she said.

(With Reuters inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

India bans import of laptops, will the cost of laptops rise? Can one be purchased abroad and brought back? Answers here

Amazon Great India Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy best smartphones under Rs 20,000 till this date, check offers

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE