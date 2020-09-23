'Chinese Communist Party's money and power influence whole world', says virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan has claimed that the Chinese government knew about the spread of the deadly coronavirus before publicly acknowledging it. In an interview with news channel WION, she also claimed that the virus was developed in a government laboratory in Wuhan and also said that Chinese government was aware of the Covid-19 spread.

In an exclusive interview with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, the Chinese virologist, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan, said the World Health Organization (WHO) is very much part of the cover up.

Wuhan wet market is just a smokescreen from the Chinese Communist Party, Dr Li-Meng Yan said on the origin of novel coronavirus. Yan, who was a post-doctoral fellow in virology and immunology at Hong Kong School of Public Health said that she was muzzeled by her supervisors. Recently, her Twitter account was suspended.

On being asked whether she thought Chinese government could influence studies and research on COVID-19, the doctor said “Of course, of course”.

“I had been there for many years… I knew many many people across a vast network - hospitals, institutes”, she said. “I worked in Hong Kong for many years”, she added.

“All my experience and knowledge can tell you - Chinese Communist Party’s money and power influence the whole world, far more beyond your imagination”, she added.

“This virus come from a lab on purpose”, Yan said, to top it off.

Yan claims the Chinese government is now trying to tarnish her reputation through social media, conduct cyber-attacks on her and intimidate her family in China.

Earlier on September 14, Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan had claimed that COVID-19 was made in a Wuhan laboratory. Yan, who was associated with the Hong Kong School of Public Health, had been researching on the coronavirus for a long time. The Chinese virologist claimed that during her research she came across that coronavirus was developed in a laboratory in China.