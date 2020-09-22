India tops world in COVID-19 recoveries with over 1 lakh cured in 24 hours

Amid the growing cases of Coronavirus in the country, there is some good news that more than one lakh people have been cured during the last 24 hours. With this, India has on the top position in the world in terms of recoveries. Giving information on the status of COVID-19 cases in the press conference on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the recovery rate in our country has gone up to -80.86%.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health, gave information about the current status of COVID-19. VK Paul, head of Empowered Group-1 against COVID-19 was also present on the occasion. Excerpts from the press conference of the Ministry: