India tops world in COVID-19 recoveries with over 1 lakh cured in 24 hours
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health, gave information about the current status of COVID-19.
Amid the growing cases of Coronavirus in the country, there is some good news that more than one lakh people have been cured during the last 24 hours. With this, India has on the top position in the world in terms of recoveries. Giving information on the status of COVID-19 cases in the press conference on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the recovery rate in our country has gone up to -80.86%.
- 1 lakh 1468 people got cured in the last 24 hours.
- Different state governments and Union Territories followed the standard protocol treatment created in the country.
- Till July 7, 1 crore tests were conducted across the country.
- By 17 September 50 million tests were held.
- It took 27 days to get 1 crore to 3 crore Kovid test done.
- At present, there are more than 1700 testing labs in the country.
- The death rate from COVID is also one of the lowest in the world.
- The result of the treatment protocol made in the country is that such a good result has come.
- So far, 44 lakh people have recovered and gone home.
- At present, there are 17% active cases in the country.
- There are 9 lakh 75 thousand 681 active cases in the country today, which is 17.54% of the world.
- Cases have increased unexpectedly in Delhi.
- Earlier cases were increasing in Uttar Pradesh, now there has been some decrease.
- In all the tests being conducted, only the Indian testing kits are being used.