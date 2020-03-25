Headlines

27 dead in attack on Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, Indian intel suspects ISI' role

At least 27 people were killed in Afghanistan's capital Kabul early morning on Tuesday after a Sikh Gurudwara was attacked by terrorists in the Shor Bazar area.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 03:26 PM IST

At least 27 people were killed in Afghanistan's capital Kabul early morning on Tuesday after a Sikh Gurudwara was attacked by terrorists in the Shor Bazar area.

According to Aghanistan media, militant group ISIS has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

However, Indian intelligence agencies believe that the attack is orchestrated by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and the country is promoting the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) as a check on the Taliban.

"Taliban will deny so that they are projected as a responsible organisation in line with US Taliban agreement. ISI will use the name of ISKP or unknown outfits to claim responsibility" an officer working in a Central Security establishment told Zee News.

After the attack, ISIS claimed it killed and injured 150 people, according to the militant group's Amaq website.

Afghan security sources speaking to local media have said that Haqqani network, an ISI controlled group which is a part of the Taliban, wanted to attack Indian mission in Kabul but could not due to tight security. Since they were not able to attack the Indian mission, they attacked the Gurudwara instead.

No one immediately claimed responsibility of the attack but later, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted and clarified the Taliban was not involved in it. Under Taliban's rules, all minorities including Sikh were asked to identify themself by wearing yellow armbands.

As per news agency Reuters, that the death toll was slightly higher. More than 30 people were killed and 42 wounded, 20 of whom were in a serious condition, the agency reported.

This is the deadliest attack since a peace deal was signed between the US and Taliban in Doha on February 29 this year, where the US has agreed to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. At the same time, Pakistan has taken advantage of this opportunity to help terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.  

"The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians ... escaped the attack unhurt," Fraidoon Kwazoon, Abdullah's spokesman, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

