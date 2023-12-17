Viral video: Man nails 'Gulabi Sharara' dance challenge with terrific artwork, internet is super impressed

The artwork of an artist called Amit goes viral on Instagram joining the trends of 'Gulabi Sharara' on Instagram.

The dance trend on the pahadi song, 'Gulabi Sharara' is going viral like wildfire. Everyone on the social media platform, Instagram is presenting their versions of dance moves to the catchy number.

Recently, artist Amit made a remarkable entry into the trend with his epic art. He uploaded a video where he created over 150 illustrations of a woman wearing a saree. He then compiled the painting in a montage giving a dancing impression of the woman.

It took the artist to make the entire artwork 11 days. The video was uploaded on Instagram on December 7 and it has so far garnered over 36 million views.

People are praising Amit's art an are mesmerised by his art.

“Bless you with abundance of happiness and joy. This is absolutely splendid. Hats off,” wrote actor, singer and transgender rights activist Sushant Divgikar.

