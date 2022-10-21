Viral: Insane close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize

Photo: nikonsmallworld.com

Social media users were frightened by a photo of a magnified ant, which gave the insect gigantic dimensions. The photograph was one of the many remarkable images that were submitted to the Nikon 2022 Photomicrography Competition. The competition seeks to find the greatest photographs that were obtained using microscopes.



The picture taken by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas demonstrates that even an insect as little as an ant may inspire feelings of dread when seen under a microscope and enlarged five times.



The photograph depicted the insect as having eyes of a violet hue and golden teeth, giving the impression that it was sporting an evil look. The picture has also garnered some attention on social media, with one person going so far as to describe it as "horrifying."



One user on Twitter said,”Now my perception of them has changed.” Another said,”That’s why nature made them so small we can walk on the without flinching.” Another said,”Damn the Antz movie got it so wrong.” Another said,”I will never sleep again.”

This hellish-looking thing is real, and you've actually seen it before: This is what an ant looks like up close. This shot by photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas was magnified five times under a microscope.



If the insect intrigues you, then you must see the whole collection of Nikon Small World Award winners. The best picture of 2022 was shot by Grigorii Timin from the University of Geneva, and it's of the developing hand of a Madagascar gecko. A 63x magnification shows up the breathtaking scenery. All of the gecko's internal organs, including the cyan-colored nerves, are clearly visible through its transparent skin, tendons, and bones.

The Nikon Photography Competition has been going on for 48 years, reports The Independent. Last Thursday, the corporation that received 1,300 submissions for its 2022 contest revealed the winners.