Man drives Bentley with lion cub in backseat, viral video shocks internet

A viral video showed a tourist driving a Bentley with a lion cub in the back seat in Pattaya City.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Edited by

In a shocking incident that has stirred controversy and sparked outrage on social media, a video featuring a tourist driving around Pattaya City in a luxurious convertible with a lion cub in the back seat has gone viral. The footage, originally posted on Facebook by an account named 'Madamannudon,' caught the attention of authorities and prompted an official investigation, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The video showcases a man behind the wheel of a Bentley, accompanied by a lion cub wearing a collar in the back seat. The incident allegedly took place in Soi Phratamnak 5, located in the Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province, back in December 2023. The clip quickly spread across various social media platforms, with the white lion cub estimated to be around 4-5 months old, according to local reports.

Outraged social media users condemned the act, denouncing it as animal cruelty, while others questioned the legality of keeping such wild animals as pets. One user inquired in the comments section, "Can you take it out and drive like you see in the clip? Can I request permission? And what offenses will there be?"

Local police in Thailand confirmed that the video was recorded in the Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province. On January 23, authorities initiated a probe to identify the owner of the Bentley. Subsequent investigations revealed that the person driving the car was a friend of the lion cub's owner, who hails from India. Officials are now working to locate the friend for further questioning.

In Thailand, it is legal to own exotic animals such as lions, but they must be registered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The owner of the lion cub, identified as Sawangjit Kosoongnern, was legally permitted to keep the animal at home. However, she violated laws by taking the lion cub out in public without prior approval.

"Sawangjit did violate laws concerning the taking of a wild animal out in public and moving its location without prior permission," stated the department's chief, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

