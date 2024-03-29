Delhi street vendor makes momos omelette, viral video disgusts internet

In a viral video, a street food vendor in Delhi showcases his creation: Momo Omelette, a fusion dish combining momos and omelette.

In the bustling streets of Delhi, where culinary experimentation meets tradition, a street food vendor has stirred up controversy with a peculiar fusion dish: Momo Omelette. The culinary concoction, which combines the beloved momos with the classic omelette, has sparked both curiosity and criticism across social media platforms.

Known for its vibrant street food scene, Delhi has always been a hub of gastronomic innovation. However, the recent viral video showcasing the preparation of Momo Omelette has left many scratching their heads. Shared by a Delhi-based content creator on Instagram, the video features the street food vendor demonstrating the unusual process of creating this hybrid dish.

The clip reveals the vendor, renowned for his penchant for blending various food items into omelettes, frying pre-made momos in butter before incorporating them into the omelette mixture along with an array of spices and vegetables. Notably, the vendor disclosed that the recipe, comprising 15-18 spices, was a legacy passed down from his father. He expressed his motivation for the creation, citing his daughter's fondness for momos as the driving force behind his experimentation.

However, the reaction on social media has been less than favorable. Commenters expressed their disdain, with one user lamenting, "Aisa faltu video se viral ho rahe hain uncle. Isliye aur faltu omelette recipe create kar rahe (Uncle is getting viral from such useless videos. That’s why he’s creating even more useless omelette recipes)." Another mourner simply wrote, "RIP momos."

Critics questioned the necessity of tampering with beloved dishes, with one individual asking, "Kyu kar rahe hain log khane pe itna attyachar. Zaruri hai kya 2 alag alag cheezon ko khane mei milana (Why are people torturing food like this? Is it necessary to mix two different things together while eating?)"

Amidst the backlash, concerns were raised about the impact on the vendor's daughter, with one comment expressing, "Ab bitiya ko momos se nafrat ho jayegi (Now his daughter will start hating momos)." Another account echoed similar sentiments, urging people to appreciate food in its original form, stating, "Alag alag kha lo bhai swaad le kar, ye banana kab band karenge log, khane pe taras aata hai (When will people stop making such things? It’s heartbreaking to see what people do with food)."